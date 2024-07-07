07 July 2024

Man and woman charged with murder after 14-year-old girl’s death

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a 14-year-old girl in Darlington.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road shortly after 11pm on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

I would like to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene

Simon Vickers and Sarah Hall, both of Geneva Road, Darlington, have been charged with murder and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, the senior investigating officer, said: “This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

Police are investigating the girl’s death (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

