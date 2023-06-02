02 June 2023

Man and woman found dead in shed

By The Newsroom
02 June 2023

A man and a woman have been found dead in a shed after police responded to welfare concerns.

West Mercia Police said on Friday that officers were called to a property in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at around 11pm on Thursday.

The force said in a tweet: “Around 11pm last night (Thursday 1 June) concern was raised for the welfare of two people at the address.

“Police have attended and sadly two people, a man and a woman, have been found dead inside a shed.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained; however, it is not believed anyone else is involved.”

