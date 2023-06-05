05 June 2023

Man appears in court after protest at Epsom Derby

By The Newsroom
05 June 2023

A man has appeared in court charged with causing public nuisance after running on to the track at the Epsom Derby.

Ben Newman, 32, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to causing public nuisance, on Monday.

It comes after he was filmed running on to the course as the race began on Saturday.

He was chased by police as the crowd jeered before officers tackled him and pulled him away.

The protest happened after The Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Downs, was granted an injunction banning the Animal Rising group from intervening in the event.

Newman, from Homerton High Street, Hackney, east London, was one of 31 people arrested on Saturday, including 12 on the racecourse grounds.

Newman was remanded into custody until July 6, when he is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry back in court: Duke of Sussex due at High Court for his claim against Mirror publisher

world news

Today's weather in London, Monday June 5

news

Search for survivors ends as death toll from train accident exceeds 300

world news