07 July 2023

Man appears in court over incident in which child was hit by train

07 July 2023

A man has been remanded in custody on a charge of attempted murder after a two-year-old child was hit by a train.

Frederick Danquah, 26, made no plea in court to the charge, which relates to an incident that took place at Garrowhill Station in Glasgow last weekend.

Police were called to reports of two casualties on the tracks shortly before 7.30pm on July 2.

Danquah, of Coatbridge, and the child were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries following the incident.

Detectives charged Danquah with attempted murder after his release from hospital on Thursday.

The child was discharged from hospital earlier in the week.

Following his appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court Danquah was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again in the next eight days.

