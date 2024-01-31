31 January 2024

Man arrested after 70-year-old pedestrian killed in crash

By The Newsroom
31 January 2024

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a collision killed a pedestrian aged 70.

The 43-year-old was released pending further inquiries into the incident in Olive Bank Road, Musselburgh.

Brian Forbes was struck by a grey Renault Megane on Monday January 15.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Inquiries are continuing in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and we are particularly keen to speak to any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3205 of 15 January.”

