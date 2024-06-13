Man arrested after alleged assault on plane forced to divert
A man has been arrested after an alleged assault on a plane heading from Glasgow to Tenerife which had to divert to Ireland.
Police in Ireland said they were alerted shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a “disturbance” on the Jet2 flight.
The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport in County Clare.
An Garda Siochana said in a statement: “The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport, where Gardai boarded the plane.
“During the incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted.
“A male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.
“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Clare.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
The man who has been arrested is understood to be from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.
Jet2 said a standby aircraft and crew was immediately flown to Shannon Airport to take customers to Tenerife.
The firm apologised to customers for the delay and pledged to fully support the investigation.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox