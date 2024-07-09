Man arrested after baby found dead in central London
By The Newsroom
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead in central London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Taviton Street, in the Euston area, shortly after 2pm on Monday to reports of a “concern for welfare”.
Staff from the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the baby was found dead.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.
A spokesman for the Met said inquiries into the circumstances of the baby’s death are continuing.
The child’s age is not yet known.
