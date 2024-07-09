09 July 2024

Man arrested after baby found dead in central London

By The Newsroom
09 July 2024

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Taviton Street, in the Euston area, shortly after 2pm on Monday to reports of a “concern for welfare”.

Staff from the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the baby was found dead.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

A spokesman for the Met said inquiries into the circumstances of the baby’s death are continuing.

The child’s age is not yet known.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Labour ditches ‘levelling up’ title from department, saying ‘no more gimmicks’

news

Jeremy Hunt ‘rules out Tory leadership bid’

news

Huge amount of work to do, Starmer tells ministers at first Cabinet meeting

news