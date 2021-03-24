Man arrested after bomb disposal team called to suspicious item at Holyroodhouse

Police at Holyroodhouse
Police at Holyroodhouse (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:18pm, Wed 24 Mar 2021
Police have arrested a man after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Police Scotland said they were called to the the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item. Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.

