07 March 2022

Man arrested after lorry crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Dublin

By The Newsroom
07 March 2022

A man has been arrested after a large lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Irish police said the lorry hit the gates of the embassy on Orwell Roadin south Dublin.

The embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday, gardai said.

A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.

The Russian embassy has been contacted for comment.

