Man arrested after mother and son killed in hit-and-run crash in Derbyshire
A man has been arrested after a mother and son were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Derbyshire.
The crash happened on the A632 Chesterfield Road in Span Carr near Kelstedge on Saturday at about 10.20am.
A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, 22, died in hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.
They were in a Hyundai which was involved in a crash with a black BMW.
The driver of the BMW left the scene and remains outstanding, Derbyshire Police said.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or visiting https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ and quoting reference number 23*756758.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
