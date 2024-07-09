09 July 2024

Man arrested after newborn baby found dead in central London

By The Newsroom
09 July 2024

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Taviton Street, in the Euston area, shortly after 2pm on Monday to reports of a “concern for welfare”.

Staff from the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the baby was found dead.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, child neglect and concealment of a birth.

Police said the man has been taken into custody and inquiries into the circumstances of the baby’s death are continuing.

The Met also confirmed the baby’s mother remains in a stable condition and a crime scene remains in place.

The child’s age is not yet known.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur, leading the investigation, said: “This is a very complex and sensitive case.

“At this early stage, we continue to work alongside the NHS to ensure the mother of the baby receives the necessary care in hospital.

“My detectives from Central North Public Protection team are working on a range of inquires and we await the results of forensic examination before we can establish the full facts of the investigation.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Labour ditches ‘levelling up’ title from department, saying ‘no more gimmicks’

news

Jeremy Hunt ‘rules out Tory leadership bid’

news

Huge amount of work to do, Starmer tells ministers at first Cabinet meeting

news