Man arrested after police officer badly injured during football protests

A man has been arrested after a police officer suffered serious facial injuries during a protest by football fans outside Old Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police said a number of officers were injured when about 1,000 protesters gathered at the Manchester United ground and about 200 outside the Lowry Hotel ahead of the team’s match against Liverpool on Sunday, May 2.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding, violent disorder and burglary following a warrant at an address in Prenton, Wirral, the force said.

The spokesman said his arrest related to a breach of the ground and to an officer who suffered a broken eye socket, broken nose and a slash to the face when an object was thrown at his face.

Manchester United fan protest – Old Trafford (PA Wire)

The match had to be postponed after after flares were let off and bottles and barriers were thrown during the protests, which were held against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway said: “Following the events at Old Trafford and The Lowry on Sunday, May 2, a full investigation was launched to ensure all culpable parties were identified and face appropriate consequences.”

“Although we currently have one male in custody we are continuing to appeal to the public with information or video footage from the day to make contact with police.

“We are aware of multiple people having filmed the disorder so we urge anyone with footage that is of good quality to upload it the major incident portal or get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information or video footage is encouraged to upload it to GMP’s Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21M13-PO1 or to call police on 0161 856 7573 quoting incident number 955 of 02/05/21.