16 June 2023

Man arrested after police officer stabbed in Kent

The Newsroom
A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed in Kent.

Police were attending an address in Albion Place, Maidstone, at around 8pm on Thursday when the assault took place, Kent Police said.

The officer was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The force said he remains there in a “serious but stable” condition.

A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody while inquiries continue.

