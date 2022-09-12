12 September 2022

Man arrested after protester seen shouting at Queen’s coffin procession

By The Newsroom
12 September 2022

A man has been arrested after a protester was seen shouting at the procession accompanying the Queen’s coffin up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

A man was seen shouting at the royals accompanying the Queen’s coffin on its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday afternoon.

Video on social media showed the man later being dragged to the ground in an altercation with members of the public.

King Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex marched behind the hearse as it made its way up the Royal Mile.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 22-year old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news