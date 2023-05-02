Man arrested after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into grounds of Buckingham Palace’
A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after allegedly throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds.
Officers detained the man at around 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the gates of the palace in central London and allegedly threw a number of items – suspected to be shotgun cartridges – into the grounds.
The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.
Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag, the force added.
There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public
Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution.
Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.
“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.
“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”
