03 October 2023

Man arrested after Sunderland dog attack

By The Newsroom
03 October 2023

A man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a dog in Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.

The force said it received a report of a dog attack at an address in Maple Terrace in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at around 6.55pm.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force said a 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, while the dog was “destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public”.

A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution, police said.

