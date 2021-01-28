Man arrested after suspicious package sent to Covid-19 vaccine plant

Winter weather Jan 21st 2021
Winter weather Jan 21st 2021 (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:58pm, Thu 28 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Police have detained a man after a suspicious package was sent to a coronavirus vaccine production site.

All staff had to be evacuated from the Wockhardt site in Wrexham North Wales, on Wednesday while the package was investigated.

Suspect package at Wockhardt (PA Wire)

The global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company provides fill-and-finish services for the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine – the final stage of putting the vaccine into vials.

Production ground to a halt for hours while police and the Army investigated the suspicious package, though it is understood the production schedule was not affected.

On Thursday afternoon, Kent Police announced that they had arrested a man on suspicion of sending the package.

The 53-year-old, from Chatham, remains in custody.

As part of ongoing inquiries, police carried out warrants at addresses in Luton Road and Chatham Hill in the Medway town on Thursday morning.

Police said there is “no evidence” to suggest there is an ongoing threat.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Wrexham

PA