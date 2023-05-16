16 May 2023

Man arrested after two bodies found at house in Huddersfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to an address in Harpe Inge at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

The man, from Huddersfield and in his 30s, was held on suspicion of murdering both people and is in custody for questioning, police said.

Several active inquiries by the West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team remain ongoing.

The street was still cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with five police cars still at the scene.

A resident from the street behind Harpe Inge said: “I knew it was serious, with the air ambulance and the forensics.

“They were out all day.”

A card left with flowers at the scene said: “RIP my darling. We love you. No more suffering.”

Another said: “I am so sorry for how things have ended.”

