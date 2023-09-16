16 September 2023

Man arrested in Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace

By The Newsroom
16 September 2023

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in the Royal Mews area adjacent to Buckingham Palace.

Officers at the royal residence responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews at 1.25am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following a search, a man was detained outside the stables.

He did not enter the palace or its gardens at any time, the force added.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site, which is an offence under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act, and remains in custody at a London police station.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

world news

Harry Maguire’s mother condemns ‘disgraceful’ abuse aimed at her son

football

Meghan and Harry join crowds at Invictus Games after walking in holding hands

news