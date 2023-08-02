02 August 2023

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in woodland

By The Newsroom
02 August 2023

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found seriously injured in woodland.

The woman was found off Freeth Street in Ladywood, Birmingham, at about 8.45pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene.

The detained man, aged 30, remains in custody.

The police said that officers will remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact the force quoting incident 4534 of August 1.

