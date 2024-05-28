Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Bournemouth beach stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed on a beach in Bournemouth, Dorset Police said.

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

A 34-year-old woman, named in media reports as Amie Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries is still receiving treatment.

Dorset Police announced that a 20-year-old man from Croydon, south London, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The force worked with the Metropolitan Police to make the arrest.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The investigation has progressed at speed over recent days, which has now led to an arrest being made in London.

“Officers from Dorset Police intelligence and firearms teams worked together with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police to carry out the arrest.

“We are continuing to update the loved ones of the woman who tragically died, as well as the victim in hospital, with all the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them.

“I would like to thank everyone so far who has provided information and reiterate my appeal for any witnesses who have not already come forward to please contact Dorset Police.

“The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain in place and we would continue to strongly encourage anyone with concerns to please not hesitate to speak to any officer who will be able to listen and provide appropriate advice.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal at police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1 between 7am and 10pm or call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.