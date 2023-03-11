11 March 2023

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after stabbing in Cheltenham

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

The arrest is in relation to the attack on a woman at about 9.15pm outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, on Thursday, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment – where she remains in a stable condition, the force added.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism – as well as on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

