Man arrested over death of mother last seen almost a year ago

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother who was last seen almost a year ago.

Khasha Smith, 35, was last seen on a FaceTime call with a friend on October 10, 2023.

The mother-of-three, from Calder, Edinburgh, was reported missing on January 5 by her family.

Specialist officers began searching an area off Calder Road in Edinburgh on Wednesday as part of the inquiry.

Police said that following extensive inquiries, Ms Smith is believed to be dead, however her body has not been found.

On Friday, police said a man aged 39 was arrested in connection with her death and inquiries are ongoing.

Her family have been made aware of developments and are said to be “devastated”.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Khasha’s family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3915 of January 5.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.