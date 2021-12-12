Man arrested over disappearance of Petra Srncova released on bail

A man has been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Petra Srncova.

Ms Srncova, 32, vanished on November 28 after boarding two buses on her way home from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant.

She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 8.22pm and was reported missing by a colleague on December 3.

The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested in connection with her disappearance earlier this week had been released from custody pending further inquiries.

Ms Srncova’s family in her native Czech Republic are said to be “desperately worried” for her as her disappearance is out of character.

A missing poster being placed in the window of a shop in the Camberwell area of London of Petra Srncova, who has been missing for a week (Sophie Corcoran/PA) (PA Wire)

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, hosted a press conference on Saturday at which she urged members of the public to check CCTV and doorbell cameras for any sign of Ms Srncova.

Ms Harman said: “Petra is missing and we want people to help find her. She’s been missing quite a few days and she is only 32.

“We have a responsibility to help find her. She was away from her country and her family here working in our National Health Service.

“As each day goes by we get more and more concerned. This is her local community, we’ve all got a responsibility to find her.”

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland said on Saturday the Metropolitan Police “continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra” and the force is “doing everything we can to try and find her”.

She added: “Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.