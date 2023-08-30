Man charged after ‘homophobic comments’ made to Scottish Green co-leader
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegedly making homophobic comments to the Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie.
Mr Harvie, who is also a Scottish Government minister, was launching his party’s candidate for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election when the incident occurred.
The Glasgow MSP was being interviewed live on TV at the time.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a report of homophobic comments, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
The party is standing Cameron Eadie, a 20-year-old student, in the by-election, which is taking place after voters backed a recall petition against former MP Margaret Ferrier.
The former SNP MP is being ousted from the House of Commons after breaching Covid rules.
