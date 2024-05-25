25 May 2024

Man charged in connection with death of dog walker found on remote track

By The Newsroom
25 May 2024

Police have charged a 75-year-old man in connection with the death of a former estate worker in Perthshire.

Brian Low, 65, was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy around 8.30am on Saturday February 17.

During a post-mortem examination six days later, it was discovered Mr Low, who retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate last year, had been shot.

On Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with Mr Low’s death.

The 75-year-old man has now been charged in connection with Mr Low’s death and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. He remains in custody.

Police Scotland said: “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rishi Sunak calls July 4th General Election

news

Standing ovation for MP Craig Mackinlay on return to Commons after sepsis ordeal

news

Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

financial news