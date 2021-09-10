Man charged in connection with petrol forecourt stabbing

Police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way (PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
19:07pm, Fri 10 Sep 2021
A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing inside a petrol station forecourt shop.

Paul Miller, 52, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning in relation to the alleged incident at the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was hurt on Thursday morning.

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Members of staff at the forecourt, which had a Morrisons Daily shop inside, were uninjured after remaining in a safe room and in contact with police throughout.

A force spokeswoman added: “Paul Miller, 52, of Bristol, remains in custody pending his appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday September 11.”

