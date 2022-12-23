King Charles (Ian Vogler/PA)
23 December 2022

Man charged over comments made during proclamation ceremony for King

By The Newsroom
23 December 2022

A man has been charged over comments made during a proclamation ceremony for the King, Thames Valley Police has said.

Thames Valley Police said on Friday that Symon Hill, 45, of Church Hill Road, Oxford, has been charged with with using threatening or abusive words, or disorderly behaviour.

It relates to comments allegedly made during the event at Carfax Tower, Oxford, on September 11.

Hill is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news