Man charged over incident near First Minister’s official residence

A man has been charged after police were called to a report of someone acting “suspiciously” near the official residence of Scotland’s First Minister.

Police Scotland said it was called to the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh, where Bute House is situated, on Saturday evening.

The force said that a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged breach of the peace.

Bute House is the official residence of First Minister Humza Yousaf, who took on the role this week after winning the SNP leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Police said they were called to a report of a man “acting suspiciously” at around 7.40pm on April 1.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There was no threat to the wider public and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Scottish Government spokesman confirmed they are aware of the situation, but said they would not be commenting and that it is a police matter.

