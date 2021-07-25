Man charged with attempted murder after car driven at group of pedestrians on Blackpool seafront

22:29pm, Sun 25 Jul 2021
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car struck a number of pedestrians on Blackpool promenade.

Lancashire Police on Sunday said that Adam Clarke, 30, of Arnfield Road, Stockport, has also been charged with common assault and dangerous driving.

Police were called at 5.25am on Saturday to reports a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people on Blackpool North Pier.

Clarke is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

