Man charged with attempted murder after Pc stabbed

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Maidstone.

Robert Jenner, 48, of Albion Place, Maidstone, will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Kent Police said.

The officer, a police constable in his 50s, was airlifted to London with serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

His injuries, reportedly caused by a pair of scissors, occurred at around 8pm on Thursday when officers attended a property in Albion Place, the force said.

Kent Police deputy chief constable Peter Ayling said the incident showed that “policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable”.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time.”

