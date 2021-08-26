Man charged with food contamination at London supermarkets

Police officers in forensic suits speak to a colleague outside Tesco Express on Fulham Palace Road (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
23:57pm, Thu 26 Aug 2021
A 37-year-old man has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three supermarkets in west London.

Leoaai Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, is due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road on Thursday at three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – after the incidents on Wednesday evening.

Following the incident, Hammersmith & Fulham Council advised shoppers to throw away anything bought from the three shops late on Wednesday.

