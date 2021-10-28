Man charged with malicious communications after Angela Rayner receives threats
By The Newsroom
A man has been charged with malicious communications after deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner received a series of threats and abuse.
Police also said they made a third arrest on Thursday over the phone calls, emails and letters that the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne has reported receiving in recent weeks.
Benjamin Iliffe, a 36-year-old from Cambridgeshire, was charged with malicious communications and possession of cannabis and was due to appear in court, Greater Manchester Police said.
GMP said a 70-year-old man was arrested in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of malicious communication and remained in custody.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox