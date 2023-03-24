24 March 2023

Man charged with murder after death of pedestrian in Plymouth

By The Newsroom
24 March 2023

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth.

Luke Dann, 36, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, was charged with murder on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

It comes after officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the Devon city at 8.55pm on Tuesday following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been named as David Kelly, 42, from Plymouth.

Mr Kelly was confirmed dead at the scene.

Dann has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sir Trevor Brooking among football greats at commentator John Motson's funeral

football

Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

world news

Man drives at pedestrians in airport garage in Germany

world news