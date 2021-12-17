17 December 2021

Man charged with murder and arson after fire left one dead in Reading

By The Newsroom
17 December 2021

A man has been charged with murder and arson after a fire which left one person dead in Reading

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a building in Rowe Court, Grovelands Road, at around 3am on Wednesday.

Hakeem Kigundu, aged 31, formerly of Rowe Court, was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life on Friday evening, Thames Valley Police said.

Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading (Marc Ward/PA) (PA Wire)

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

One person has been confirmed dead following the blaze and two people are still missing.

