Man charged with murder as stabbing victim named

A man stabbed to death in Cardiff has been named as Jordan Cody-Foster.

The 31-year-old father died following an attack in Hansen Street, Butetown, on Tuesday.

His family said they are “grieved and saddened” but appealed for calm among his friends and urged: “Do not take any action into your own hands.”

A 44-year-old man, who was arrested in Splott, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Steven White will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In a tribute, Mr Cody-Foster’s family said: “He was deeply loved by everyone.

“The early years of Jordan’s life were filled with love and hope, and he enjoyed many sporting activities.

“We also pray for the peace of God to keep and comfort us and Jordan’s friends at this very difficult time.

“We also ask for calm from those who knew him in respect of his memory and do not take any action into your own hands.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *410667.

