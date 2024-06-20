20 June 2024

Man charged with murder of 51-year-old man run down by his own car

By The Newsroom
20 June 2024

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 51-year-old man who was fatally run down by his own car in 2019.

The Metropolitan Police said Errol Woodger, 37, of Mottisfont Road, Abbey Wood, south east London, would appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Woodger has also been charged with robbery in relation to the same incident on December 29, 2019.

Mr Allen suffered fatal head injuries when he tried to challenge a suspected thief who attempted to steal his car from his driveway on Peareswood Road, Erith, south east London.

He was taken to Kings College Hospital in south London where he was placed into a coma. He died a month later on January 29 2020.

Appeals have been made for anyone with information to come forward in the years since and his family said his death had brought them “a level of grief that no one could have prepared us for”.

