A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London (Peter Byrne/PA)
05 January 2023

Man charged with murder of fellow resident at care facility to appear in court

By The Newsroom
05 January 2023

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London.

Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the mental health care centre on Glen Road early on Tuesday morning after police found another resident, a 34-year-old man, suffering from head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem examination determined the cause of death as compression of the neck.

Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Romeo And Juliet stars sue Paramount over nude scene in 1968 film

news

West Ham joint chairman David Gold dies at age of 86 after a ‘short illness’

news

Author Fay Weldon dies aged 91

news