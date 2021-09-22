Man charged with murder of Killamarsh mother and three children

The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
8:11am, Wed 22 Sep 2021
A 31-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Derbyshire Police said Damien Bendall has been charged with their murder and remains in custody.

The force said the four bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

Police had previously said officers did not have any prior contact with those involved.

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Wednesday.

