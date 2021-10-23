error code: 1003
23 October 2021

Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house

By The Newsroom
23 October 2021

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a house in Kettering

Pawel Chmielecki, 38, is accused of killing Marta Chmielecka, whose body was found at a house in Wood Street on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was discovered after officers forced entry into the property.

Marta Chmielecka (Northants Police) (PA Media)

Officers investigating the death are appealing to anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on October 15 to come forward.

Chmielecki, of Wood Street, Kettering, will appear before magistrates in Northampton on October 25.

