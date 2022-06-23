23 June 2022

Man charged with murder over death of woman in 1974

By The Newsroom
23 June 2022

A 79-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in London 48 years ago.

The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Islington, north London, on the afternoon of 1 June 1974.

Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought.

On Wednesday, police arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham, south London, and he was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles to meet in Rwanda amid clash over migrant policy

world news

Train stations quiet as rail workers stage second strike of the week

news

Boris Johnson under pressure as voters go to polls in two crucial by-elections

news