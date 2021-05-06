Man charged with murdering elderly woman in connection with arson attack

Balsall Heath arson attack
Balsall Heath arson attack (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
15:16pm, Thu 06 May 2021
A man has been charged with murdering an 83-year-old great-grandmother in connection with an arson attack on her home.

Mark O’Brien, 46, of no fixed address, is also charged with attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life, West Midlands Police said.

Peggy Wright suffered serious injuries after jumping from a window to escape the fire in Lapworth Grove, in the Balsall Heath area of Birmingham, on April 18.

Peggy Wright

She died later the same day in hospital, with her family describing her as a “much-loved” member of the community.

They said Ms Wright was also a “mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother” who had been “devoted to her family but always had time to show compassion and understanding to others”.

Police said a 52-year-old man who was taken to hospital with burns following the incident is continuing to recover.

O’Brien was set to appear via  videolink before Birmingham magistrates on Thursday, police added.

