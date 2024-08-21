21 August 2024

Man charged with murdering woman in Co Londonderry

21 August 2024

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead at her home in Co Londonderry.

Sophie Watson, 57, was found unresponsive at the property in Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt on Sunday afternoon.

She had suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has now been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

Detectives said they are continuing their inquiries into the murder and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward to them or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers.

