24 July 2023

Man charged with murdering woman whose body was found in church grounds

By The Newsroom
24 July 2023

A man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in a tent in the grounds of a church.

Lincolnshire Police said Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, will appear before magistrates in Lincoln on Monday, accused of killing Colette Law.

The victim, originally from Greenock in Scotland, was found dead on Monday July 17 in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church in Spalding.

Lincolnshire Police has said officers are working with Police Scotland to support her family.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Barbenheimer sees record weekend at the cinema box office

news

Airlines cancel flights to fire-ravaged Rhodes as empty planes fly out to bring people home

news

BBC broadcaster Evan Davis was told at his wedding his father had killed himself

news