Man charged with racially abusing Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
17:47pm, Fri 16 Jul 2021
A man has been charged with allegedly directing racial abuse at former England footballer and pundit Rio Ferdinand

Jamie Arnold is accused of using racist words and gestures towards the former sportsman during a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on May 23, West Midlands Police said.

The 31-year-old from Stone, Staffordshire, has also been charged with making homophobic comments.

It was the first time fans had returned to the Molineux ground since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, following the easing of restrictions.

Arnold, who was arrested during the game, is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on July 29.

Ferdinand tweeted about the incident during the second half of the game, which United won 2-1, while Wolves said it was “deeply sorry” about what had happened.

