Man charged with rioting offences by police investigating Lyra McKee murder

Lyra McKee was shot dead in April 2019 (PSNI/PA) (PA Media)
By The Newsroom
10:04am, Sun 03 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Friday has also been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Sign up to our newsletter

Ulster

PA