21 March 2023

Man charged with sending grossly offensive message Angela Rayner

By The Newsroom
A man has been charged with sending a grossly offensive message and an indecent message to the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner.

David Perry, 66, has been charged under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

Perry, from Weybridge in Surrey, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 11.

The allegations relate to an email sent to Ms Rayner, who represents Ashton-under-Lyne, on May 2 last year, Greater Manchester Police said.

