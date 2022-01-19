19 January 2022

Man charged with stalking over teenager’s disappearance

By The Newsroom
19 January 2022

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a stalking offence over the disappearance of teenager Marnie Clayton who went missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub.

Abid Khan, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, Berkshire, will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of one count of stalking involving fear of violence.

Miss Clayton, 18, from Bracknell, was reported missing by her family in the early hours of Sunday after she failed to return home from the Atik nightclub in William Street in Windsor.

She was found safe in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon following appeals by Thames Valley Police

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Airlines worldwide rush to change flights heading into US over fears 5G tech affects on-board controls

world news

Will Boris Johnson quit? PM prepares to face Commons as threat of no confidence vote looms

news

The moment masked PM hangs his head in shame and apologises to Queen again over parties on eve of Philip’s funeral

news