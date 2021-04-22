Man dead and another in hospital after car driven at them in Surrey

A man has died and another was airlifted to hospital after a car was driven at them in Surrey.

A 26-year-old man, who police said is the owner of the vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Surrey Police said the force is not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident in Walton-on-Thames on Thursday.

Officers were called to Church Street at around 2.15pm to reports of an altercation between a group of men.

The force said one of the men got into his white 1 series BMW and is reported to have driven at two of the other men in the group.

Flowers left at the scene near Church Street (PA Wire)

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was airlifted to hospital, but police said he is expected to recover.

Police said they are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and that a cordon is in place behind the Marks and Spencer store, which remains open, but the car park is closed.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Springett said: “From our initial enquiries, it appears that an altercation has taken place, leading to a physical confrontation, which then resulted in one of the group getting into his car and driving at two of the other men.

“Tragically, this has resulted in the death of one man and left another seriously injured and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Anyone with information, especially anyone who witnessed the incident and has mobile phone or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police.