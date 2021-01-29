Man denies 2002 murder of his mother

A man has denied murdering his mother and dumping her body in woods.

Sean Flynn, 37, is alleged to have murdered Louise Tiffney at her flat in Dean Path, Edinburgh – or at another location unknown to the prosecution – on either May 27 or 28, 2002.

He is accused of injuring her by means unknown to the prosecution.

He is then said to have put her in the boot of a car on May 28, 2002, driven to woods near the stately home Gosford House in East Lothian and disposed of her body.

Flynn is also accused of cleaning the boot of the Nissan Almera on the same day, in an attempt to conceal his mother’s alleged murder, prevent the cause of her death being ascertained, hinder the police investigation, and hide and destroy evidence, all in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Louise Tiffney death (PA Media)

Flynn, whose address was given as Berlin in Germany, did not appear at the hearing at the High Court in Glasgow due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

His lawyer, Brian McConnachie QC, said Flynn denies the charges.

Mr McConnachie said a special defence of incrimination is likely to be lodged.

He also said 15 days would be an appropriate length of time for the trial, but Flynn has “reservations” about it taking place in Edinburgh.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC said he will in due course invite the court to hold the trial in Edinburgh for several reasons, including that it is an Edinburgh case with witnesses from the city and “travelling in the current state is to be discouraged”.

He said he does not expect the trial to last more than 15 days.

Judge Lord Arthurson set a further preliminary hearing for March 15.